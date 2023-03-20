#TBSPolls: Readers say speeding, unlicensed drivers behind bus accidents

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 05:25 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

While a case was being filed against Emad Paribahan Private Limited in the aftermath of the Madaripur bus accident, which left 19 dead, news of other accidents were also trickling in.

A 26-year-old bus helper was killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked him down in the city's Azimpur area early Monday.

Elsewhere, a person was killed and at least 20 injured when a bus lost control and fell into a ditch in Mathbaria upazila of Pirojpur.

Against this backdrop, The Business Standard asked its readers what they thought was the key reason behind such bus accidents.

A highest of 27% readers identified speeding as the main reason behind such accidents.

This was followed by 20% who pointed out lax enforcement of laws. Another 14% said unlicensed drivers were behind the accidents.

Around 9% also highlighted overworked drivers and faulty, old vehicles.

Six percent thought corruption by the transport authority was at play, while around 1% each said it was reckless driving, road design and many different types of vehicles being allowed on the same road.

A total of 682 readers participated in the poll.

Commenting on the matter, one read, MD Jahidul Islam Mahin from Chandpur, said, "There are two main reasons: faulty management and speeding."

According to the Road Safety Foundation, 7,713 people were killed and 12,615 injured in 6,829 road crashes last year.

The figures were the highest since 2019.

The Road Safety Foundation identified 10 major reasons behind road accidents, including faulty vehicles, speeding, unskilled and unfit drivers, and unfixed working hours for professional drivers, operation of slow-moving vehicles on highways, reckless bike driving, poor traffic management, and even extortion in the transport sector.

