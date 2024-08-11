Tarique says he's pleased to see political cartoons return after fall of AL

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today (11 August) expressed his satisfaction as the freedom to draw political cartoons has been restored in Bangladesh, in the wake of the Awami League government's fall.

"I am deeply gratified that the freedom to draw political cartoons has been restored in Bangladesh," he said in a post on his verified Facebook page.

Before 2006, Bangladeshi cartoonists, especially Shishir Bhattacharjee, often drew political cartoons critical of him and his mother, said Tarique Rahman.

"However, over the past 15 years, we have seen cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore being subjected to enforced disappearance, enduring unimaginable torture and imprisonment for his work. Many others have faced similar repression," he said.

The BNP acting chairman said Shishir Bhattacharjee eventually stopped creating cartoons altogether. Tarique wished to see him return, and revealed his personal favourite in the field.

"I am a fan of cartoonist Mehedi, and I used to enjoy Shishir Bhattacharjee's work as well. I sincerely hope that he will soon start creating political cartoons regularly once again," he added.