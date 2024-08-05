Tarique Rahman to be brought back to country: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks to reporters at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in Dhaka. File Photo: UNB

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will be brought back to Bangladesh, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (5 August).

"He [Tarique] was forced to exile abroad due to a false case against him. We have taken measures to bring him back to the country immediately. Inshallah we will be successful," Fakhrul said at a press conference at Bangabhaban tonight.

He also said BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia should be released immediately.

"All the political leaders and activists who have been sent to jail in the past few days should also be released," he added.

Urging to the countrymen to show restraint, he said, "We have got a big victory, a big success. To maintain that success, show self-restraint, do not attack anyone out of hatred or revenge. Do not harm any institution.

"Especially, do not attack our religious minority brothers and sisters."