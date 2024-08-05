Tarique Rahman to be brought back to country: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 10:49 pm

Related News

Tarique Rahman to be brought back to country: Fakhrul

He also said BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia should be released immediately. 

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 10:49 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks to reporters at the BNP chairperson&#039;s Gulshan office in Dhaka. File Photo: UNB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks to reporters at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in Dhaka. File Photo: UNB

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will be brought back to Bangladesh, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (5 August).

"He [Tarique] was forced to exile abroad due to a false case against him. We have taken measures to bring him back to the country immediately. Inshallah we will be successful," Fakhrul said at a press conference at Bangabhaban tonight.

He also said BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia should be released immediately. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"All the political leaders and activists who have been sent to jail in the past few days should also be released," he added.

Urging to the countrymen to show restraint, he said, "We have got a big victory, a big success. To maintain that success, show self-restraint, do not attack anyone out of hatred or revenge. Do not harm any institution. 

"Especially, do not attack our religious minority brothers and sisters."

Bangladesh / Top News

Tarique Rahman / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

1d | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

13h | Videos
Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

14h | Videos
Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

14h | Videos
Looting in Ganobhaban

Looting in Ganobhaban

14h | Videos