Tarique condemns 'pro-AL miscreants' misbehaviour with Asif Nazrul' at Geneva Airport

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has condemned "pro-Awami League miscreants' arrogant and ill-mannered behaviour" with Law Adviser Asif Nazrul at the Geneva Airport in Switzerland.

"Such ill-mannered behaviour with an adviser of the government of one's own country on foreign soil is not only undesirable but also a great blow to the dignity of the country and people," he said in a statement issued today (8 November).

Tarique's statement comes after a video showing a group of people aggressively talking with Asif Nazrul at an airport in Geneva went viral on social media platforms on Thursday night. The group were also heard chanting slogans including, "Joy Bangla", and "Joy Bangabandhu".

The incident reportedly took place while Asif Nazrul was on his way to France from Geneva.

In his statement, Tarique said, "The violent form of fascism is still trying to emerge in many places in the country and abroad. Expatriate Awami leaders and activists are attacking the democratic forces whenever they get the opportunity...

"Their misbehaviour with the law adviser has once again proved that they have not moved away from the belief in the authoritarian Sheikh Hasina's politics of murder and disappearance through chaos, strife, division, narrowness, disunity, corruption of the state economy and huge amount of money laundering. They do not believe in democracy that recognises human rights, the rule of law, independence of the judiciary and the civil liberties of people."

The BNP acting chairman also said hostility with democracy is the eternal characteristic of the Awami League.

"Just as Sheikh Hasina's anger is not stopping because she had to leave the country without being able to defeat the student movement violently, her supporters at home and abroad are also killing pro-democracy people or harassing them in various ways, including harming them physically," he stated.

"The misbehaviour with Dr Asif Nazrul in front of Geneva Airport is the expression of the abusive behaviour of the misrule created by Sheikh Hasina," he added.