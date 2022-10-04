Talks about EVM, ballots useless if polls are not participatory: CEC

Politics

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 03:20 pm

A voter getting their finger inked after giving vote. Photo: UNB
A voter getting their finger inked after giving vote. Photo: UNB

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said that if there is no effective competition in the election, then talks about the use of EVM or ballot will be pointless.

The CEC made the statement during a press briefing following a brief exchange meeting of the "Election Monitoring Forum" (EMF) on Tuesday (4 October).

He said, "EVM or ballot is not the main issue. The bottom line is that everyone should strive for a free, fair, and participatory election.

"If elections are not participatory and not effectively contested, there is no guarantee of how EVMs or ballots will behave. There is no guarantee that EVMs or ballots will be needed at all."

Regarding the exchange of views with the members of the EMF, he said, they asked for clarification on the perception of EVMs.

In reply the CEC said, "We have analysed and trialed the EVM to understand it in different ways for a long time. And there has been a lot of discussion and a lot of participation. No one has been able to show that any kind of manipulation is possible through EVM. Now everyone is saying openly that hacking the EVM is not possible. It is a stand-alone machine."

Earlier, a five-member delegation of the EMF led by its Chairman Prof Mohammad Abed Ali participated in the meeting with the Election Commission.

After the meeting, Abed Ali said that the EMF has recently received the registration of the Election Commission.

"We will visit the divisional cities to highlight the positive aspects of EVM. We have discussed these issues with the commission and they said that in the next parliamentary elections, EVM will be used in voting for 150 seats. Holding elections using EVMs will only be possible if the government gives allocations, otherwise this number will decrease," said Abed Ali.

