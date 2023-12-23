A tale of two symbols: Indiependents prefer 'eagle'; 'truck' to challenge party giants

Highlights

They aspire to secure victory in the upcoming national polls by garnering support through the symbolic representation of "power and strength" embodied by the eagle, and the "familiarity" associated with the truck.

This is evident as a majority of independent candidates have chosen these symbols as their rallying points against big parties' emblems such as ruling Awami League's boat and the Jatiyo Party's plough, among others.

According to the Election Commission, out of the 1,895 candidates in the 7 January polls, 382 are running independently. Of them, 152 independent candidates have picked the eagle as their symbol, while 124 have chosen the truck.

A majority of the independent candidates originate from the Awami League, as the party has permitted them to participate in the elections to maintain competitiveness, especially in light of the boycott by the BNP and several other parties.

Among the heavyweight Awami League members who were denied official party tickets, a significant number have opted for the eagle symbol.

"I have selected the eagle symbol because, in the face of a storm, the eagle does not descend in fear; instead, it flies high above the storm," said Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, an independent candidate in Habiganj-4.

In many constituencies, the symbol was allocated through a lottery system, given that multiple independent candidates expressed interest in adopting the same symbol.

As per information from the Election Commission, the commission has designated 25 symbols for independent candidates. Candidates can choose a symbol of their preference from this list. In cases where multiple candidates seek the same symbol for a particular seat, the returning officer assigns the symbol through a lottery.

In the Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanore) constituency, independent candidate Obaidur Rahman secured the eagle symbol. Meanwhile, businessman AK Azad, who was denied the boat symbol, is independently contesting in Faridpur-3, also opting for the eagle emblem. His opponent in Faridpur-3 is the Awami League-nominated candidate Shamim Haque.

In Jhalakathi-1 (Rajapur-Kantalia) constituency, Barrister Shahjahan Omar, the former vice chairman of the BNP, obtained the boat symbol. Going head-to-head with Shahjahan is Md Moniruzzaman Monir, an independent candidate associated with the Awami League's liberation war sub-committee, who has chosen the eagle symbol.

Jubo League praesidium member and current member of parliament Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon had sought the Awami League's nomination for the Faridpur-4 seat. However, the party nominated Kazi Zafarullah, a member of the praesidium and co-chairman of the party's election management committee, for that constituency. Denied the boat symbol, Nixon is now competing with the eagle symbol.

In the Jamalpur-4 (Sarishabari) constituency, former State Minister for Information and current member of parliament, Murad Hasan, is also participating as an independent candidate, adopting the eagle symbol.

Jatiya Sangsad Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury is running for office in the Chattogram-12 (Patia) constituency, representing the eagle symbol. He expressed optimism during his election campaign, declaring, "On 7 January, victory will belong to the eagle, the people of Patia will win, and development will win."

Independents with truck symbol

Among the independent candidates vying with the truck symbol, one of the most popular figures is Dhallywood actor Mahiya Mahi (Sharmin Akter), who is competing for the Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanor) seat. Her contender in this electoral race is the Awami League candidate Omar Faruque.

After securing the truck symbol, Mahiya Mahi told reporters, "My parents and my husband suggested that I choose the truck symbol. Additionally, I consulted my supporters to determine the most suitable symbol. They advised that the truck would be better, as it is easily recognisable on the ballot paper."

Addressing potential taunts from her rivals, she said, "My opponents may try to mock me, suggesting that the truck will fall into the ditch or the wheels will get punctured. However, that will also help my campaign by instilling the truck symbol in people's minds."

Noteworthy independent contenders adopting the truck symbol include several current members of parliament who were denied official tickets by their respective parties. Muhammad Iqbal Hossain Sabuj, the MP for Gazipur-3, and Salim Uddin Tarafder, the MP for Naogaon-3, are both running independently with the truck symbol.

Similarly, Masiur Rahman Ranga, the MP for Rangpur-1, is now contesting as an independent candidate after not securing his party Jatiyo Party's nomination. Rezaul Karim Bablu, the MP for Bogra-7, is also in the fray with the truck symbol. Additionally, the current MP for Cox's Bazar-1 (Chakaria-Pekua), Zafar Alam, has opted to run as an independent candidate, symbolised by the truck.

In the Pabna-1 constituency, former Minister of State for Information, Professor Abu Sayeed, is vying for office with the truck symbol. The political landscape in Natore's three constituencies is shaping up for a robust competition between the boat and truck symbols. Former Member of Parliament Abul Kalam is contending in Natore-1, former State Minister Ahad Ali Sarkar in Natore-2, and Asif Abdullah bin Quddus, the son of former MP Abdul Quddus, is competing in Natore-4 – all challenging the boat symbol with the truck emblem.