Take a stand against murderers and corrupts; boycott one-sided election: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 11:13 am

Related News

Take a stand against murderers and corrupts; boycott one-sided election: Rizvi

“Take a stand against the corrupts, the robbers, the murderers, and boycott the election; don't go to the polling stations," he said

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 11:13 am
BNP Senior Joint Secretary-General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributes leaflet as part of the party&#039;s non-cooperative movement at the Malibagh Kacha Bazar area of Dhaka on Sunday, 31 December 2023. Photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary-General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributes leaflet as part of the party's non-cooperative movement at the Malibagh Kacha Bazar area of Dhaka on Sunday, 31 December 2023. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary-General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has called on the citizens to take a stand against the "murders and corrupts" and boycott one-sided elections. 

"The Awami League (AL) leaders have plundered the wealth of the country's people and laundered money. They have built a heaven for themselves with the looted wealth, which they do not want to lose," Rizvi said after distributing leaflets as part of its non-cooperative movement at Malibagh Kacha Bazar today (31 December) morning.

"That's why they are now arranging elections among themselves. Take a stand against the murderers and robbers. Boycott these one-sided elections," he called on citizens.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rizvi said, "This election is self-serving, not for the people or the voters. The voters cannot participate in this. The reason AL is conducting this election is to maintain their illegally acquired wealth and luxury. 

"Take a stand against the corrupt, the robbers, the murderers, and boycott the election; don't go to the polling stations," he added. 

Present during the leaflet distribution were BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Youth Affairs Joint-Secretary Mir Newaz Ali Newaz, Economic Affairs Joint-Secretary Mahmudur Rahman Sumon, and the Central Joint General Secretary of the Chhatra Dal, Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal, among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

4h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

4h | Panorama
The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

22h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

15h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

14h | Videos
Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

16h | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

17h | Videos