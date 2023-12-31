Take a stand against murderers and corrupts; boycott one-sided election: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary-General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributes leaflet as part of the party's non-cooperative movement at the Malibagh Kacha Bazar area of Dhaka on Sunday, 31 December 2023. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary-General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has called on the citizens to take a stand against the "murders and corrupts" and boycott one-sided elections.

"The Awami League (AL) leaders have plundered the wealth of the country's people and laundered money. They have built a heaven for themselves with the looted wealth, which they do not want to lose," Rizvi said after distributing leaflets as part of its non-cooperative movement at Malibagh Kacha Bazar today (31 December) morning.

"That's why they are now arranging elections among themselves. Take a stand against the murderers and robbers. Boycott these one-sided elections," he called on citizens.

Rizvi said, "This election is self-serving, not for the people or the voters. The voters cannot participate in this. The reason AL is conducting this election is to maintain their illegally acquired wealth and luxury.

"Take a stand against the corrupt, the robbers, the murderers, and boycott the election; don't go to the polling stations," he added.

Present during the leaflet distribution were BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Youth Affairs Joint-Secretary Mir Newaz Ali Newaz, Economic Affairs Joint-Secretary Mahmudur Rahman Sumon, and the Central Joint General Secretary of the Chhatra Dal, Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal, among others.