Take responsibility for all the killings and resign: Fakhrul to government

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called on the government to take responsibility for all the killings in the recent quota reform protests and demanded its immediate resignation.

"Resign immediately and free the country and its people from the curse," he said in a statement today (27 July).

"The illegal government has chosen the path of medieval torture. Dhaka University students Asif Mahmud, Nahid Islam, and Abu Baker Majumdar – three coordinators of the quota movement – were picked up by intelligence agencies from hospital while undergoing treatment. Such inhumane acts will intensify the entire crisis," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul condemned the raids and searches in the houses of BNP and opposition leaders, students and many other people across the country in the last few days.

"After killing and torturing the young students through terror during the quota reform movement, the government is now torturing people by filing fabricated cases through the law enforcers. The opposition leaders are being killed, arrested, shot and crippled before being brought to court and remanded to be tortured again," Fakhrul added.

The BNP secretary general called for the withdrawal of false cases filed against all BNP and opposition leaders and students arrested so far, including journalist Sayed Khan, and demanded their immediate unconditional release.