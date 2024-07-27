Take responsibility for all the killings and resign: Fakhrul to government

Politics

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 07:55 pm

Related News

Take responsibility for all the killings and resign: Fakhrul to government

Fakhrul condemned the raids and searches in the houses of BNP and opposition leaders, students and many other people across the country in the last few days.

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 07:55 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: UNB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called on the government to take responsibility for all the killings in the recent quota reform protests and demanded its immediate resignation.

"Resign immediately and free the country and its people from the curse," he said in a statement today (27 July).

"The illegal government has chosen the path of medieval torture. Dhaka University students Asif Mahmud, Nahid Islam, and Abu Baker Majumdar – three coordinators of the quota movement – were picked up by intelligence agencies from hospital while undergoing treatment. Such inhumane acts will intensify the entire crisis," the BNP leader said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Fakhrul condemned the raids and searches in the houses of BNP and opposition leaders, students and many other people across the country in the last few days.

"After killing and torturing the young students through terror during the quota reform movement, the government is now torturing people by filing fabricated cases through the law enforcers. The opposition leaders are being killed, arrested, shot and crippled before being brought to court and remanded to be tortured again," Fakhrul added.

The BNP secretary general called for the withdrawal of false cases filed against all BNP and opposition leaders and students arrested so far, including journalist Sayed Khan, and demanded their immediate unconditional release.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos