Taimur seeks PM’s cooperation to stop harassment of his supporters

Taimur Alam Khandaker has sought the prime minister's cooperation to stop harassment and arrest of his supporters in the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) elections.

He addressed the premier accusing the police of causing harassment in the name of investigation, and urged the Chief Election Commissioner to bring an immediate end to this.

He said, "I am requesting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stop the police from harassing my supporters before the elections commence on 16 January."

Addressing the election commissioner and superintendent of police, he said, "Please, do not make the election controversial."

The independent mayoral candidate made the statements to reporters during an election campaign held in Ward-11 of Narayanganj city on Thursday.

Taimur Alam alleged that police have been conducting searches in the homes of his leaders, activists and supporters.

"On Wednesday night, 10 to 15 policemen took position in front of my house," he said adding that harassment of cases against BNP leaders and workers has not stopped yet.

Drawing the attention of international human rights organisations and foreign embassies to the election, Taimur said, "I would like to request those who are in foreign embassies to stay on the field and observe the election."

He also urged voter to cast their vote on 16 January.