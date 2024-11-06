Tabligh Jamaat (Saad) demands safe arrival of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi in Bangladesh

Leaders of Tabligh Jamaat (Saad) today (6 November) said 90% of participants in the yesterday's Islamic conference organised by Ulama-Mashayekh at Suhrawardy Udyan never partcipated in the Dawat and congregation.

"They are trying to destroy the stability by creating issues though they have no connection with Dawat and Tabligh Jamaat.Most of the participants were the students of Madras," the leaders of the group said in a written statement.

They said this while sharing their preparations on the World Ijtema at the at the National Press Club.

They also presented five-point demands, including ensuring the smooth presence of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, the World Amir of Tabligh Jamaat in the World Ijtima to be held in Bangladesh.

Tuesday's Islamic Conference organised by Ulama-Mashayekh concluded with the announcement of a nine-point demands, including the imposition of restriction of the entry of Saad's supporters at the Kakrail Mosque and officially declaring the Qadianis as non-Muslims in Bangladesh.

They also demanded justice for the recent attacks on innocent students allegedly by Saad Kandhalvi's supporters at the Tongi Ijtema venue and prevention of self-declared Amir Saad's entry into Bangladesh.

Their other demands are restricting the entry of Saad's supporters at the Kakrail Mosque and officially declaring the Qadianis as non-Muslims in Bangladesh.

The group (Saad) also demanded the speedy disposal of the cases filed against the supporters of Jubayer who allegedly killed two supporters of Saad in Tongi and injuring more than 400 followers in Dhaka's New Market area in 2018.

Mentioning Dawat Tabligh as a non-political, neutral and peaceful organization worldwide, they said millions of people have gained respect for Islam through these dawat activities. It is an important part of Bangladesh's history, heritage and reputation, which is being appreciated globally with the extensive support of the government and administration.

They claimed that a certain faction is trying to destabilise the country ahead of the upcoming World Ijtima while a vested group of the so-called 'pro-Zubayr' Tabligh is destroying religious harmony by misleading some of the country's ulema and using young madrasa students.

They also said numerous false and misleading information has been presented from the programne organized by them at Suhrawardy Udyan on Tuesday, which has created confusion among the public.

But they said they had called for the unity of the scholars of the country on November 3 through the national media and social media.

On the other hand, the supporters of Zubair, some short-sighted scholars are spreading misleading information on the issue of Tabligh and World Ijtima without coming to a compromise solution and are indulging in a desperate attempt to destabilise the situation.

Darul Uloom Deoband spokesperson Maulana Syed Arshad Madani Hafizullah said, "Both sides of Tabligh are right. Darul Uloom Deoband approaches both sides and both sides belong to Darul Uloom Deoband. comes closer."

Pakistan's Sheikhul Islam Mufti Taqi Usmani also said a few days ago, "Both sides of Tabligh are our brothers. Just like the Hanafi and Shafi'i Madhhabs. Anyone can work with whomever they want."Before this, he twice called upon the scholars of Bangladesh to avoid violence.

The annual conference of this global dawa organization or Biswa Ijtima has been held on the banks of Turag River at Tongi for about 57 years.