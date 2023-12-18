Symbol allotment begins

Allotment of symbols for candidates contesting in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections began today.

The symbol allotment processes started at each constituency's returning officer's office at 10am and will continue till 4pm on Monday (18 December).

According to the legal wing of the Election Commission (EC), candidates will be able to campaign from today after receiving the allotted symbol.

Electoral Code of Conduct states that campaigning has to be ended 48 hours before the polls start; accordingly, candidates can campaign till 8am on 5 January as the polls are scheduled to take place on 7 January.

If the candidate or his supporter does not comply with the code of conduct, there is a provision of imprisonment for a maximum of six months or a fine of Tk50,000 or both. Along with this, there is also a provision to cancel the candidature and fine the party the candidate is from up to Tk50,000.

According to the code of conduct, a candidate's election poster should be hung on a rope. Only the election symbol, candidate's photo and party chief's photo can be printed on the poster.

Posters will be of fixed size and black and white, colour posters are not allowed.

No gate or archway can be constructed during the election campaign.

Public movement cannot be obstructed in any way.

Candidates or supporters cannot build pandals of more than 400 square feet area for poll rallies.

A maximum of one electoral camp per ward can be set up in each union municipality and city corporation during the campaign period.

Decorations using lighting are prohibited during the campaign. No food or gifts can be given to voters.

Mics can be used from from 2pm to 8pm.

After the announcement of the schedule, no project approval, foundation stone laying inauguration grant or allocation of money can be done by the government institutions.

Writing on the walls, on any vehicle, building, bridge, road island or divider is not allowed for campaigning purposes.

Live animals cannot be used as symbols in election campaigns.

Election campaigns can't be conducted in mosques, temples, churches or any other place of worship.

The prime minister, the speaker, ministers, whip, leader of the opposition, deputy leader of the house, deputy leader of the opposition and their equivalents, MPs and mayors will not receive protocol for campaigning.

They also cannot inaugurate any developmental work, which can be considered as propaganda.

Election programmes cannot be mixed with government programmes.

Government vehicles and other facilities cannot be used for campaigning.

Public servants cannot participate in campaigning.

Unless one is a candidate or agent, they are not allowed to enter the polling station.

The Electoral Code of Conduct also prohibits officials and candidates from visiting and campaigning in an area before the election.

Inflammatory, defamatory and any hurtful speech during campaigning is also not allowed.

There are also provisions regarding the use of images in posters.

The image of the alliance leader cannot be used in any way.

Independent candidates can use their pictures and symbols. Independent candidates cannot use any party chief's picture.

On 17 December, Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said that after the withdrawal of candidature, the total number of candidates is 1,896.

"The returning officers will allot the symbols to the candidates on Monday. After that the candidates can start campaigning," he added.

Among the 1,896 candidates, about 350 are independent candidates and the rest are party candidates.