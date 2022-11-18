Sylhet venue swarms with supporters day before BNP rally

The premises of Alia Madrasah in Sylhet has turned into a sea of people a day before the BNP's seventh divisional rally scheduled to be held there on Saturday (19 November).

Amid an unannounced suspension of public transport, the leaders and supporters of BNP gathered to the city using various modes of vehicles including trucks, motorcycles, cars, three-wheelers, even on foot.

Sylhet has turned into a city of procession by Friday evening with thousands of BNP men entering the city in flocks every now and then.

Photo: Debashish Debu

Wearing colourful T-shirts printed with the images of party chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairperson Tarique Rahman alongside the party symbol "sheaf of paddy", the leaders and activists staged motorcycle showdowns across the city.

From Sunamganj's Chatok, hundreds of BNP leaders and activists entered Sylhet city this afternoon taking out a procession on motorcycles under the leadership of BNP National Executive Committee member Mizanur Rahman.

Photo: Debashish Debu

Mizanur Rahman said, "BNP leaders and activists could not be locked up in their homes with the transport strike which was supposed to be enforced from Saturday morning. But the owners stopped operating buses from Friday morning."

He claimed about 10,000 leaders and activists from Chatok came with him to join Saturday's rally and many more would arrive tomorrow morning.

After visiting a few areas of the city including Chowhatta, Zindabazar, Rikabibazar, Lambazar, processions were seen passing the areas after every now and then.

Photo: Debashish Debu

The participants in the procession held the party symbol "sheaf of paddy" and the photoes of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman.

Many were chanting slogans in favor of the BNP and against the government. Many are marching in bikes, open trucks, vans. There is great enthusiasm among the leaders and activists who participated in the procession.

Meanwhile, the rally venue Alia Madrasah ground was full on Friday afternoon. Many leaders and activists have also taken positions on the nearby Rikabibazar-Chowhatta road. As a result, there is a traffic jam on this road.

Photo: Debashish Debu

Many leaders and activists from far away were seen sleeping in 'camps' made in the venue. Many were marching around the ground.

And the leaders are busy with the final stage preparations with the work of installing microphones going on in the field and surrounding areas.

Itinerant traders set up stalls of various products including foods at the rally venue. A stall called Zobayeda Rahman Food Court was distributing dry food and water for free.

Photo: Debashish Debu

Besides, the daughter-in-law of former finance minister M Saifur Rahman and Moulvibazar BNP vice-president, set up a free water stall.

Earlier on Friday morning, BNP Central Executive Committee member and Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Ariful Haque Chowdhury said that this Sylhet city would become a sea of ​​people by this afternoon. "What you expect for tomorrow, will happen a day ago. The city will be filled with people."

He said, "We have been doing all our work for 13 years fighting against all obstacles. Now our demand has become the people's demand."