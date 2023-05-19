Sylhet Mayor Arif secures permission for Saturday's rally

After initial denial, Sylhet Metropolitan Police has granted permission to outgoing city Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury to hold a rally at the Sylhet Registry Ground on 20 May.

Ariful is supposed to announce his decision regarding his participation in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation polls due on 21 June.

Ariful Haque and his followers sat down in front of the closed gate of the registry ground on Friday afternoon after not getting permission from the police. They announced that they will continue their stay until they get permission for the rally.

The mayor told reporters, "I had written to the police three days ago. It is not a rally of any political party. I called the rally to clarify my position."

After about an hour, the police gave permission to hold the rally.

Earlier on Friday, Sudip Das, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said, "The mayor had made a written request to hold a rally on Saturday at the registry ground. However, he has been requested not to hold the rally fearing that the law and order situation may deteriorate."

Ariful Haque could not be reached over phone for his comment regarding the police decision.

The mayor's personal assistant Suhail Ahmed said the police have asked not to hold a rally.

But the mayor will hold the rally at the designated place, he added.

BNP has announced that they will not participate in the five city corporation elections. But, there are rumours that BNP central committee member Ariful Haque will contest as an independent candidate. Ariful Haque's various statements and activities at different times have increased the buzz and curiosity of the city dwellers.

In this situation, Ariful Haque called a rally at the registry ground at 2pm Saturday. He also said he will clarify his position on the election issue at this rally.

So far eight candidates have collected nominations for the election in Sylhet. The last date for submission of nomination papers is 23 May, and the deadline for withdrawal is 1 June.

Meanwhile, Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party nominated mayoral candidate Nazrul Islam Babul and Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan have already started holding public activities.