Sylhet city polls: One mayoral candidate, 7 councillor candidates regain candidacy on appeal

One mayoral candidate and seven councillor candidates in the Sylhet City Corporation election have got their candidature back through appeal.

Earlier, their nomination papers were cancelled by the Election Commission during scrutiny.

They appealed to Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain, who is in charge of the election's appeal authority, and got back their candidacy.

However, two other mayoral candidates and two councillor candidates were unsuccessful in regaining their candidacy through appeals.

The hearing of their appeals was held at the Sylhet Divisional Commissioner's office on Tuesday.

Now, there are seven candidates in the race for the post of mayor as one candidate has returned.

The independent mayoral candidate who regained his candidacy in the appeal is Md Shahjahan Mia. Among the reserved ward councillor candidates, Shyamoli Sarkar of Ward-3, Tahmina Begum of Ward-4 and Kamrun Nahar Chowdhury of Ward-6 got their candidature back.

Among the general ward councillor candidates, Md Fakhrul Islam of Ward-28, Abu Sadek Mohammad Khairul Islam Chowdhury of Ward-33, Md Rafiqul Islam of Ward-34 and Shahab Uddin of Ward-39 regained their candidature.

Confirming the matter, Sylhet Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue and Director Local Government) Md Zakaria said, "Among the candidates who appealed, the appeal of two mayoral candidates was rejected. At the same time, the appeals of two more candidates for the posts of reserved and general councilors have been rejected."

Sylhet City Corporation elections are scheduled to be held on 21 June.

In Sylhet, 11 people submitted nomination papers for the post of mayor and 376 people for the post of councilor of 42 wards. Among them, the nominations of five mayoral candidates and 11 councilor candidates were cancelled during the scrutiny of nomination papers on 25 May.

The candidature can be withdrawn till 1 June. The official campaign will begin after the allotment of symbols on 2 June.

The other six candidates who have been validly nominated for the post of mayor are - Awami League's Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party's Nazrul Islam Babul, Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Hafiz Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, Zaker Party's Md Zahirul Alam and independent candidates Mohammad Abdul Hanif Kutu and Md Shalah Uddin Rimon.