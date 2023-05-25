Sylhet City polls: Nomination of 5 independent mayoral candidates rejected

Politics

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 03:23 pm

Related News

Sylhet City polls: Nomination of 5 independent mayoral candidates rejected

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 03:23 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Election Commission has rejected the nomination application of five mayoral candidates in Sylhet City Corporation elections. All five of them are independent mayoral candidates.

On Thursday, the election officer of Sylhet regional office made the announcement after evaluating the nomination papers of the mayoral candidates for the upcoming city polls, returning officer Md Foisal Qadir confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

However, they will be able to challenge the decision within the next three days.

The five independent candidates are Shamsun Noor Talukder, Mohammad Abdul Mannan Khan, Maulana Zahid Uddin, Md Shahjahan Mia, and Mushtaq Ahmed Rauf Mostafa.

According to the returning officer, the decision to cancel their nomination followed multiple reasons including a mismatch in assets, non-submission of income tax return certificates and inconsistency in names of the people mentioned as supporters in the voter list.

Earlier, a total of 11 candidates submitted nomination papers for the post of mayor in the upcoming Sylhet city election. Among them, six have bagged the official nod.

They are: Awami League nominated Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party's Nazrul Islam Babul, Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Hafiz Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, Zaker Party's Md Zahirul Alam and independent candidates Mohammad Abdul Hanif Kutu and Md Shalah Uddin Rimon.

After sorting the nomination papers for the post of mayoral candidates in the morning, the selection of the councillor candidates started this afternoon.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the last date for withdrawal of candidature in Sylhet is 1 June. The city will go into polls with electronic voting machines (EVMs) on 21 June.

Bangladesh / Top News

Sylhet City Corporation / Sylhet city polls / Mayoral candidate / Nomination papers / EC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

5h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

7h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

20h | Panorama
On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

44m | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

9m | TBS Stories
How Rolex established its Brand Value

How Rolex established its Brand Value

6h | TBS Stories
Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss