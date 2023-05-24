Sylhet city polls: Husband candidate for mayor, wife for councillor

A couple has submitted their nominations for the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation elections, the husband for the post of mayor and the wife for councillor.

Abdul Hanif Kutu, former Bangladesh Chhatra League leader and former vice-principal of Sylhet Government College, is an independent candidate for the post of mayor.

On the other hand, his wife Naznin Akter Kona is a candidate for the reserved woman councilor post. Kona is the current councillor of wards 19, 20 and 21 from the reserved woman seat.

On Tuesday (23 May), they submitted their nominations to the office of the returning officer and regional election officer.

In the Sylhet city polls, there are 11 candidates for the post of mayor.

Among them, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, a resident of the United Kingdom, was nominated by the ruling party Awami League. So, Kutu is contesting as an independent candidate.

Abdul Hanif Kutu was a leader of Sylhet Chhatra League in the 1980s and 90s.

He also served as a member of the Convening Committee of Sylhet District Chhatra League and District Jubo League.

Kutu's wife Kona is the former president of Jubo Mohila League's district committee. She is the councilor of reserved ward no 7 of Sylhet City Corporation. Kona won the 2008 election in this ward as well.

Regarding being a candidate, Kutu said, "Many people in the party are irked that Awami League has nominated an expatriate. Some of them requested me to become a candidate."

He said, "If I am elected mayor in the city corporation election, I will take the initiative to solve the problems of the city dwellers. I am a city dweller so I know well what the problems are."

Councillor candidate Kona said, "I have always tried to maintain peace and harmony in the area during my tenure as a councillor. So I am hopeful that the locals will value me this time too.

Last date for submission of nomination papers in Sylhet was Tuesday. Eleven candidates have submitted their nominations for the post of mayor. Besides, 89 candidates have submitted nominations for 14 reserved councillor posts and 287 candidates for 42 general councillor posts.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the nomination papers will be selected on 25 May and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 1 June. On 21 June, voting will be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).