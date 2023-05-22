Sylhet city polls candidates urge BNP's Arif to join contest

The Awami League- and Jatiya Party-nominated mayoral candidates for the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation election have expressed disappointment with BNP leader and the incumbent mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury's decision to abstain from contesting the city polls, and urged him to reconsider his decision.

During a rally at the Registry ground in the city on 20 May, Ariful – Sylhet mayor of the last two terms – announced that he would not contest the city polls, claiming that fair elections are not possible under the current government and the Election Commission. He also called upon other candidates and voters to boycott the election.

However, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, the Awami League-nominated candidate in the election, expressed surprise at the incumbent mayor's statement.

Speaking to The Business Standard on Monday he stated, "Arif was elected mayor twice during the tenure of the Awami League government. He served as mayor for the past 10 years and never raised any concerns. On the contrary, he praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former finance minister late Abul Mal Abdul Muhith, and current Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen during his speech at the rally where he announced the election boycott."

Anwaruzzaman continued, "Arif also acknowledged in his speech that the prime minister and other ministers have always supported him. I am unsure what led to his sudden change of heart and decision to boycott the election. We did not expect Ariful Haque to withdraw from the contest. I still hope that he and his party will reconsider and participate in the polls with their symbol – a sheaf of paddy – because without voting there is no path to victory."

Jatiya Party candidate Nazrul Islam Babul also said if Ariful Haque Chowdhury does not participate in the election, it will lose some of its excitement.

"Due to Ariful Haque's decision to not contest the Sylhet city polls, the people of the city will be deprived of a three-way competition of the Awami League, BNP, and Jatiya Party."

However, he also thinks that the Jatiya Party's chances of winning the election have increased after Arif boycotted the election.

The Sylhet City Corporation election will be held on 21 June. So far 11 candidates have collected nomination forms for the post of Sylhet mayor.

Faruk Mahmud Chowdhury, president of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik's Sylhet unit, told TBS, "Ariful Haque is the current mayor and a central leader of the BNP. If he and his party do not participate in the election, it will be largely uncontested. People will lose interest. In this situation, getting the voters to the polling stations will be a big challenge."