Sylhet city polls: AL mayoral candidate accused of providing fake education certificate in affidavit

Politics

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:31 pm

Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Awami League nominated mayoral candidate in Sylhet city election, has been accused of providing false information including a fake education certificate in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

AKM Abu Huraira Saju, a resident of Narsing Tila area of Sylhet city filed a written complaint with the returning officer, demanding cancellation of Anwaruzzaman's candidature.

In the written complaint, Abu Huraira Saju stated that Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury had mentioned his date of birth as 1 July 1970 and educational qualification BA (Honours) in his affidavit. But he attended the SSC examination in 1988 under Cumilla board with registration number 84208 and academic year 1986-1987. His date of birth is 1 July 1972 as per registration, admit card and certificate.

The complaint also states that later Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury applied to the Cumilla Education Board to change his date of birth, but the board authorities rejected the application. 

Apart from this, after completing SSC, Anwaruzzaman went to the UK under the Bangladesh Youth Program in 1990 without participating in the HSC examination. He started living there permanently with his family. Later he did not participate in any study or examination in Bangladesh. Apart from this, his date of birth mentioned in the passport does not match with the date mentioned in the SSC certificate.

AKM Abu Huraira Saju claimed in the complaint that Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury has violated Rule 14 of Election Rules 2010 by mentioning the wrong date of birth in the affidavit and submitting a fake certificate of highest educational qualification. He has committed an offence under Section 181 of the Penal Code 1860, which carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment with fine.

Confirming the information of receiving such complaints, Sylhet Returning Officer Faisal Quader said on Tuesday that there was a specific time for the verification of the nomination papers of the candidates. During this time, we would have investigated the complaint. But now there is nothing we can do about it.

Awami League's mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury claimed that this complaint was false and holds a hidden agenda. 

He said all his information provided in the affidavit was accurate and he does hold an education certificate.

