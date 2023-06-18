Sylhet City Corporation election: 132 out of 190 centres marked 'risky'

UNB
18 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 10:17 pm

A total 132 centres out of 190 have been marked as 'risky' and the rest were identified as general (risk-free) in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation election.

According to the list prepared by Sylhet Metropolitan Police, all the polling stations in a total of 18 wards – 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 15, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 36, 38, 39 and 42 – have been marked as risky. However, the only exception is the newly formed Ward No-41. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Sudip Das said that out of the total 190 centres in Sylhet City Corporation elections, 132 centres have been identified as important and 58 centres have been identified as general.

He said the law enforcement agencies divided the risky centres as important and more important where the risk-free centres were marked as general. The number of law enforcement teams will be defined based on these dividation on election day.

"The election commission will control the centres as per the list. Extra precautions will be taken at the risky centres," he added.

According to the office of returning officers, there are a total of 4,86,605 voters in the city. Eight candidates are contesting for the mayor post where 273 for the ward councillor post and 87 for the reserved ward councillor post.

There are a total of 1,364 polling booths in 190 polling centres.

The Sylhet City Corporation election will be held through EVMs on June 21.

 

Sylhet City Corporation / Polling centres

