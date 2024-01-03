Sylhet-3 independent candidate claims election rally attacked by AL candidate's men

Politics

UNB
03 January, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 01:03 pm

A scene of Independent candidate for Sylhet-3 constituency Dr Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury’s election rally after it allegedly came unde attack by activists of Awami League candidate and the incumbent MP, Habibur Rahman Habib, in the Nayabazar area of Fenchuganj upazila on Tuesday, 2 January. Photo: UNB
A scene of Independent candidate for Sylhet-3 constituency Dr Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury’s election rally after it allegedly came unde attack by activists of Awami League candidate and the incumbent MP, Habibur Rahman Habib, in the Nayabazar area of Fenchuganj upazila on Tuesday, 2 January. Photo: UNB

Independent candidate for Sylhet-3 constituency Dr Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury's election rally came under attack, allegedly from campaigners of the AL-nominated candidate, on Tuesday.

Dr Ehteshamul alleged that the attackers were activists of the Awami League candidate and the incumbent MP, Habibur Rahman Habib.

During the election rally in the Nayabazar area of Fenchuganj upazila, some people vandalized the rally venue.

Saleh Ahmed, member secretary of Ehteshamul's Fenchuganj upazila election steering committee, alleged that Ghilachora Union Parishad Chairman Saiful Islam Mona and his associates attacked their rally in the evening.

Dr Ehteshamul said, "General voters, including my campaigners, have become scared after the attack. Jealous of my popularity, my rival candidate's activists have started violent attacks. They are openly threatening my supporters."

After the incident, he filed a complaint with the returning officer, the deputy commissioner of Sylhet, and assistant returning officer (Fenchuganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer).

Habibur Rahman Habib, the AL candidate for the constituency, said, "These are false allegations. I heard about it. None of my supporters can do that. Besides, I have told my campaigners that no one should behave unfairly during the election campaign. They made these allegations to grab attention."

