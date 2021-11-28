Swechchhasebak Dal demands Khaleda’s treatment abroad

BNP's front organisation Swechchhasebak Dal has organised a protest rally demanding the release of party chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia and her treatment abroad.

Leaders and activists have been present in front of the National Press Club since 9am as the rally was scheduled to start from 10am.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be present as the chief guest at the event.

Swachchhasebak Dal President Mustafizur Rahman, General Secretary Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel and others attended the rally.

For the last few days, BNP leaders and activists across the country have been staging protests to press home their demands and clashed with law enforcers at different places across the country.

BNP lawmakers had earlier threatened to step down if their party leader was not allowed to go abroad.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years dismissing her appeal.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.