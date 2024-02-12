Suspended Naogaon-2 election today

The election to the Naogaon-2 (Dhamoirhat and Patnitala) constituency, which was postponed following the death of independent candidate Aminul Haque, is being held today

The balloting will begin at 8am and will continue till 4pm without any break amid tight security, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Assistant Presiding Officer Asma Khatun.

All necessary preparations have already been completed for the elections to be conducted fairly and impartially, she added.

Four candidates are vying for election as the Member of Parliament (MP).

A total of 1,412 people including 124 presiding officers and 706 assistant presiding officers will serve as polling officers.

Besides, 4 policemen in important centers and 3 policemen in general centers, 13 police mobile teams, and 3 striking teams deployed in the poling centres to ensure security.

Six check posts were also set up to check up on any inconsistency, upazila election office sources said.

Earlier on 29 December, the Election Commission (EC) postponed the election for Naogaon-2 constituency due to the death of Aminul Haque.