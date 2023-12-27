Supporters of AL, independent candidates in Munshiganj fined for violating code of conduct

Politics

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 07:03 pm

They have been fined Tk10,000 each for campaigning loudly using microphone and sound box since morning and causing disruption, 27 December. Photo: TBS
They have been fined Tk10,000 each for campaigning loudly using microphone and sound box since morning and causing disruption, 27 December. Photo: TBS

A mobile court has fined a supporter of an Awami League (AL) and a supporter of an independent candidate in the Munshiganj-3 constituency for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The two fined individuals are Russell, 35, a supporter of AL- nominated candidate Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, and Ramzan Molla, 32, a supporter of independent candidate Faisal Biplab.

They have been fined Tk10,000 each for campaigning loudly using microphone and sound box since morning and causing disruption. 

Ghazaria Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate GM Rashedul Islam said, "On Wednesday (27 December) around 11:30am, we operated a mobile court in the Bhaterchar bus stand area of the upazila. At that time, follower of an Awami League and an independent candidate were fined Tk10,000 each for campaigning loudly using microphones and sound boxes since morning and causing disruption."

