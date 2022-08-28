Sujan opposes using EVMs in next election

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder has opposed the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next national election terming it as a "weak" tool.

"EVM is a weak tool. The Election Commission (EC) says there is no scope for tampering with EVMs. It is the commission's responsibility to ensure the accuracy of EVMs," he said while addressing a discussion on "Usefulness of EVMs in national elections" at the National Press Club Sunday (28 August).

The EC and its officials hold the control of EVMs, he further noted.

On 23 August, amid much criticism and opposition, the Election Commission relented and decided to use EVMs in around 150 constituencies for the next national election.

Badiul said that the commission has lost everyone's trust because of this decision.

He further added, "If you want to buy new EVMs, you have to spend half a billion dollars.

"Whereas, we are currently facing an extreme dollar crisis; taking a loan of $7 million to solve the issue. How reasonable is it (to invest in EVMs) in this situation- I don't understand," he remarked.

"Our concern is about the integrity and credibility of the commission and the technical defects of the EVMs," said Badiul.