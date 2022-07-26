Suggest us how to fight black money during polls: CEC to political parties

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has urged the country's political parties to suggest ways that can help the Election Commission (EC) to fight the influence of black money during polls.

He, addressing the parties, said, "Tell us how we can deal with money power [during polls]. Our economy has grown. We all have bags stacked with cash in our homes. We spend huge money on elections.

"How do we control this?" the CEC added during a meeting with a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh delegation at the commission's office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"This has become a very bad culture. We pour money, hire goons as well as professional killers. It does not even cost that much.

"We all need to form a social movement to break out of this culture," he added.

The CEC also encouraged the parties to keep an eagle eye on the activities of the EC. He said that the parties will definitely have to keep the commission under pressure.

"I believe it is necessary. If you [poltical parties] notice any irregularities from our side, make it public right away.

"We do not want to be biased in any way possible."

He said, "Put some trust in us. But don't become blind while doing that. You have to remain vigilant. Are we really righteous or dishonest inside?

"If you don't keep an eye on things, you aren't doing your job either. If you have any complaints, send them to us immediately."

"There will be many telephones at that time [during polls]. Maybe we can monitor many centres with CCTVs. What we have promised should have some value," he added.