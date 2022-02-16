Submitting names to search committee meaningless: BNP

Politics

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 07:15 pm

Logo of BNP
Logo of BNP

BNP thinks that sending names to the search committee and forming an election commission is completely meaningless.

Pointing at the Awami League government, the opposition party BNP said that a neutral, fair and acceptable election cannot be held under any illegitimate government.

This fact has been proven in the 2014 and 2018 parliamentary elections and local government elections, reads a press release regarding the decisions taken at a virtual meeting of BNP on Wednesday.

The opposition party believes that the government's efforts to form an election commission is a part of its conspiracy to retain power.

So, the only way out of the current crisis is the resignation of this illegitimate government, transfer of power to a neutral government and establishment of a people's representative parliament and government through a participatory election acceptable to all under a neutral government - reads the statement.

The meeting also discussed in detail the recent leak of a phone conversation between Law Minister Anisul Huq and the government's private industry and investment Advisor Salman F Rahman.

There is no chance of considering the phone conversation as "innocent phone talk", said the speakers at the meeting.

As the law minister acknowledges the authenticity of the phone call, it is imperative that the subject matter of this conversation is reviewed very seriously and that an impartial inquiry into the issues discussed in the phone conversation is conducted.

The truth should be revealed to the public, reads the press release.

The recent rise of prices of rice, pulses, oil and the gradual increase in the prices of fuel, gas and water has caused extreme suffering for the low-income, middle-class, and working people.

The meeting felt that the prices of these products were rising at an abnormal rate due to extreme corruption, wasted and unplanned misguided policies of the government.

Among those present at the meeting were BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Begum Selima Rahman, Nazrul Islam Khan and a few others.

