Students will counter conspiracy centring 15 August: Moyeen Khan

A conspiracy is brewing surrounding 15 August, the 49th anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination, BNP standing committee member Moyeen Khan claimed today (16 August).

He, however, said vigilant students will counter that conspiracy.

Visiting injured students under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the BNP leader also noted that the interim government had been constituted in alignment with students' expectations and expressed full confidence in their ability to discharge their responsibilities.

"The students have proved that no dictatorial regime can sustain itself through oppression. Their achievements will be celebrated as a significant milestone in history," Moyeen Khan said.

During the visit, BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam said 769 people were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition during the movement. Currently, 190 patients are hospitalised.

He also noted that injured individuals continue to arrive from outside Dhaka.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Vice President Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal was also present.