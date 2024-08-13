Students will counter conspiracy centring 15 August: Moyeen Khan

Politics

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 04:38 pm

Related News

Students will counter conspiracy centring 15 August: Moyeen Khan

He said the students have proved that no dictatorial regime can sustain itself through oppression

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 04:38 pm
BNP standing committee member Moyeen Khan visited injured students receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital today (13 August). Photo: Collected
BNP standing committee member Moyeen Khan visited injured students receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital today (13 August). Photo: Collected

A conspiracy is brewing surrounding 15 August, the 49th anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination, BNP standing committee member Moyeen Khan claimed today (16 August).

He, however, said vigilant students will counter that conspiracy.

Visiting injured students under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the BNP leader also noted that the interim government had been constituted in alignment with students' expectations and expressed full confidence in their ability to discharge their responsibilities. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The students have proved that no dictatorial regime can sustain itself through oppression. Their achievements will be celebrated as a significant milestone in history," Moyeen Khan said.

During the visit, BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam said 769 people were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition during the movement. Currently, 190 patients are hospitalised. 

He also noted that injured individuals continue to arrive from outside Dhaka.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Vice President Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal was also present.

Top News

Moyeen Khan / BNP / 15 August / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

BTRC and NTMC shut down internet

BTRC and NTMC shut down internet

1h | Videos
Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

2h | Videos
Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

3h | Videos
What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

4h | Videos