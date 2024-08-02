Ill-effort continues to gain interest by playing govt-vs-students game: Quader

Politics

BSS
02 August, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 07:57 pm

Related News

Ill-effort continues to gain interest by playing govt-vs-students game: Quader

Claiming that the main demand of the students has been fulfilled, Quader said students are not the opponent of the government in any situation.

BSS
02 August, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 07:57 pm
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected

Even after the fulfilment of the students' demand for quota reform, a vested quarter is continuing an ill-effort to gain interest by playing the government-versus-students game, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (2 August).

He made the remark at a press conference held at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital this afternoon.

Claiming that the main demand of the students has been fulfilled, Quader said students are not the opponent of the government in any situation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"A notification was issued soon after the court verdict. Still, a vested quarter is trying to gain interest by playing the government-versus-students game. It carried out destruction capitalising on the students," he said.

The AL general secretary said the scope of the Judicial Probe Commission has been extended for proper investigation of each killing.

"Three judges have been appointed. Any country or organisation, including the United Nations (UN), can join the probe. The government will welcome those," he added.

Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep condolences to the families of those who were killed, while many of their families have been provided financial support.

"She visited various hospitals in the capital to see the injured ones," he said.

About the detention of the students, the road transport and bridges minister said the law enforcement agencies have been instructed not to harass or detain the students unnecessarily.

The HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) examination has been rescheduled so that the candidates can appear in the examination smoothly, he further said.

Quader said, "Since the main demand of the students has been fulfilled, I believe that the students will return to their classrooms and exam halls. The nation does not want them to be used as a shield of any evil force."

Putting emphasis on civil society, he said, "They should remain alert so that no third party can take advantage. All should consider the matter of peace and order in the state and safety of people's lives and properties," he added.

The AL general secretary said although the country's people applauded the banning of Jamaat-Shibir, the BNP is unhappy.

The statement, made by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, clearly shows BNP-Jamaat's close relations, he said.

"That is why they [BNP] stated that the decision to ban Jamaat-Shibir is unconstitutional and undemocratic. BNP and Jamaat always walk together," Quader said.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi, and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua were, among others, present at the press conference.

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / Bangladesh / Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos