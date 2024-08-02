Ill-effort continues to gain interest by playing govt-vs-students game: Quader

Even after the fulfilment of the students' demand for quota reform, a vested quarter is continuing an ill-effort to gain interest by playing the government-versus-students game, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (2 August).

He made the remark at a press conference held at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital this afternoon.

Claiming that the main demand of the students has been fulfilled, Quader said students are not the opponent of the government in any situation.

"A notification was issued soon after the court verdict. Still, a vested quarter is trying to gain interest by playing the government-versus-students game. It carried out destruction capitalising on the students," he said.

The AL general secretary said the scope of the Judicial Probe Commission has been extended for proper investigation of each killing.

"Three judges have been appointed. Any country or organisation, including the United Nations (UN), can join the probe. The government will welcome those," he added.

Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep condolences to the families of those who were killed, while many of their families have been provided financial support.

"She visited various hospitals in the capital to see the injured ones," he said.

About the detention of the students, the road transport and bridges minister said the law enforcement agencies have been instructed not to harass or detain the students unnecessarily.

The HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) examination has been rescheduled so that the candidates can appear in the examination smoothly, he further said.

Quader said, "Since the main demand of the students has been fulfilled, I believe that the students will return to their classrooms and exam halls. The nation does not want them to be used as a shield of any evil force."

Putting emphasis on civil society, he said, "They should remain alert so that no third party can take advantage. All should consider the matter of peace and order in the state and safety of people's lives and properties," he added.

The AL general secretary said although the country's people applauded the banning of Jamaat-Shibir, the BNP is unhappy.

The statement, made by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, clearly shows BNP-Jamaat's close relations, he said.

"That is why they [BNP] stated that the decision to ban Jamaat-Shibir is unconstitutional and undemocratic. BNP and Jamaat always walk together," Quader said.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi, and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua were, among others, present at the press conference.