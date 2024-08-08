Student movement leaders form liaison committee to work on new political arrangement after govt formation

08 August, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 09:18 pm

Student movement leaders form liaison committee to work on new political arrangement after govt formation

Mahfuz Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, who is also the coordinator of the liaison committee. Photo: Mahfuz&#039;s Facebook profile
Mahfuz Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, who is also the coordinator of the liaison committee. Photo: Mahfuz's Facebook profile

A six-member liaison committee formed by the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement will work on new political arrangements after the interim government is formed, Nahid Islam, one of the movement coordinators, said today (8 August).

Mahfuzullah Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the movement, has been made coordinator of the committee, Nahid told journalists tonight.

Speaking about the committee, its coordinator Mahfuz said, "The liaison committee will work for a way out, and coordinate between the government and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. We have been on duty for the last four days. Our activities will continue in the future."

The other members, who are also protest coordinators, of the committee are: Nasir Abdullah, Bhuiyan Asaduzzaman, Ariful Islam Adib, Akram Hossain and Mamun Abdullah.

"After Sheikh Hasina fled the country on 5 August, we formed a liaison committee of six members to outline the formation of an interim government. They have been actively working to control the anarchic situation in the country through negotiations with political organisations, professional organisations and civil society," Nahid Islam said in the press conference.

Nahid, along with another coordinator Asif Mahmud, is also set to be sworn in as adviser to the new government tonight. 

Speaking about the committee, he said its members will increase over time irrespective of seniors, juniors, or party affiliations.

"The liaison committee will work on the new political arrangement after the formation of the government," he said. 

The liaison committee also had a discussion with Dr Muhammad Yunus, the to-be chief of the interim government.

