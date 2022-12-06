Strong vigilance everywhere from tomorrow to thwart BNP's sabotage plan: Quader

The government will ensure strong vigilance everywhere in the country from tomorrow to prevent sabotage plan of BNP, said Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday.

"Get ready for the month of victory. Vigilance will be ensured in all allies, districts, cities, wards, unions, upazilas, thanas from tomorrow," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, was speaking at the 30th National Council of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, inaugurated the council around 11:30am.

Quader said, "We must save Sheikh Hasina. The lives and property of the country must be protected. So stay careful."

"Two days ago, the foundation stone of Dhaka-Sylhet road was blown up at midnight. Who did this? They are the sponsors of militancy; they are the source of communalism. Who are they, they are Bangladesh 'Nalish' Party (BNP)," he said.

"BNP calls a mass rally, but it turns into a rally. And the Awami League calls a rally, in reality it becomes a mass assembly."

Regarding the country's shrinking forex reserve, Quader said reserves are increasing again, export earnings are on the rise too and the amount of remittance is increasing day by day.

Quader urged the BCL leaders and activists to bring the old glory of BCL back.

BCL president Al-Nahean Khan Joy presided over the opening session conducted by its general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee. The last BCL national council was held in May, 2018.