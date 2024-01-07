Strategy for independents by AL pays off in voter turnout

In the absence of various political parties including the BNP, the strategy of the Awami League to field its leaders as independent candidates in today's parliamentary elections to increase voter turnout has paid off.

According to the Election Commission, while only 26.37% of the votes were cast across the country by 3pm, an analysis of voting data from 26 seats where AL candidates were running alongside strong independent candidates from the same party showed that an average of over 34% of the votes were cast in those seats by 2pm.

According to the Election Commission's Smart Election Management app, in several seats, nearly 50% of the votes were cast by 2pm. At least one constituency recorded a 53% voting rate.

After the voting was over, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal presented the preliminary voting tally to journalists. He initially mentioned that the voting rate was 28%. Later, Election Commission Secretary Mohammad Jahangir Alam corrected the CEC.

Later, the CEC said 40% of the votes had been cast.

Earlier, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam informed the media that 26.37% of the votes were cast by 3pm.

According to the EC data, 80.2% of the votes were cast in the 2018 national parliamentary elections, 40% in 2014, and 87% in 2008.

Naogaon-1

The EC app provided a provisional tally of seat-wise polling till 2pm. Analysing the data, it was seen that the highest number of votes were cast in Naogaon-1 constituency.

Food Minister and Naogaon AL General Secretary Sadhan Chandra Majumder was the party's candidate in the seat. Former vice president of Niamatpur Upazila AL Khalekuzzaman Tota was competing with him as an independent candidate. In six of 165 centres in the constituency, 53% of votes were cast until 2pm.

Faridpur-3

In the Faridpur-3 constituency, independent candidate AK Azad, who is managing director of Ha-Meem Group, was contesting against AL candidate Shamim Hossain. The legal battles between these two candidates were as intense in court as they were on the election field. This intense battle eventually resulted in high voter turnout in the constituency. In the 155 centres of the constituency, 49% of votes were cast until 2pm.

Meherpur-1 and Narayanganj-1

In the Meherpur-1 and Narayanganj-1 constituencies, there was strong challenge from independent candidates against two ministers and aspirants from the AL. Consequently, the electoral atmosphere in these constituencies was more vibrant, and there was increased interest among voters to go to the polling centres. According to the EC app, an average of 48% of votes were cast in various centres of these two constituencies until 2pm.

Madaripur-1

In the Madaripur-1 constituency, the AL candidate was State Minister for Public Administration and Madaripur AL President Farhad Hossain. His main opposition was independent candidate Abdul Mannan, a former vice-president of the district AL and a former member of parliament.

In the Narayanganj-1 constituency, there was a strong challenge from an independent candidate against AL candidate Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi. The independent candidate, Shajahan Bhuiya, was a former chairman of Rupganj Upazila AL.

Gopalganj-1

In the Gopalganj-1 constituency, there was a strong contest between AL candidate and former commerce minister Faruk Khan and independent candidate Kabir Mia. Supporters of both candidates were encouraging their respective voters to go to the polling centres. As a result, in 22 out of the 134 centres of the constituency, 47% of votes were cast by 2pm.

Madaripur-3

Since the beginning of the election campaign, there had been a strong competition within the AL for the Madaripur-3 constituency. AL candidate Abdus Sobhan Golap contested against party leader and independent candidate Tahmina Begum. To change the situation in his favour, Golap's side also initiated campaigns in the area by even candidates from other constituencies of the ruling party. In 29 out of the 134 centres of the constituency, 41% of votes were cast until 2pm.

Habiganj-4

In Habiganj-4 and Dinajpur-1 constituencies, 40% of votes were cast until 2pm. In the Habiganj constituency, there was a strong opposition against AL candidate Md Mahbub Ali, who is the state minister for civil aviation and tourism, from independent candidate Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon, a former central legal affairs editor of the Jubo League.

In the Dinajpur-1 constituency, the fight between AL candidate Monoranjan Shil Gopal between independent candidate Jakaria Zaka, president of Pirganj Upazila AL, was intense.