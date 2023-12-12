Stop mockery in name of seat sharing: Islami Andolan to AL

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 10:02 pm

Logo of Islami Andolan Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Logo of Islami Andolan Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

Islami Andolan Bangladesh has called upon the ruling Awami League to put an end to the "mockery" in the name of seat sharing for the upcoming 12th national election.

"Awami League is busy with seat sharing while people in the country are grappling with the high cost of daily commodities," said IAB Secretary General Principal Hafez Maulana Yunus Ahmad in a meeting at the party's office in Dhaka on Tuesday, reads a press release.

"Stop such mockery and save the country from a dire crisis through fair and impartial elections," he added.

Demanding elections under a national government by dissolving the "controversial parliament", the secretary general said, "The commodity market has become deregulated. People are getting exploited and there is no one to see to it. A country cannot run like this."

