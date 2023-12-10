State minister for water Shamim's annual income surges 27-fold

Syed Mehedi Hasan
10 December, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 08:12 pm

State minister for water Shamim's annual income surges 27-fold

According to Zahid Faruk Shamim's affidavit for 7 January election, his annual income has increased to Tk1.67 crore.

Retired colonel Zahid Faruk Shamim became the state minister for water resources following his victory in the 2018 polls with the 'boat' symbol. 

He has secured the blessing of the Awami League once again to contest the upcoming election from the Barishal-5 seat.

However, the victory does not appear to be an easy one this time, with Barishal Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary and former mayor Sadiq Abdullah confronting him as an independent candidate.

According to his 2018 affidavit, Zahid Faruk, a businessman by profession, declared an annual income of Tk4.51 lakh. In his latest affidavit submitted for the 7 January election, his annual income has increased by twenty-seven-fold to Tk1.67 crore.

The sources of his annual income are detailed as Tk53.30 lakh from his allowance as a parliament member, followed by Tk1.14 crore from bank profits and flat sales. 

The income breakdown reveals that the incumbent State Minister's annual income has increased by Tk1.63 crore in five years.

In addition to his annual income, Zahid Faruk possesses Tk58.11 lakh in cash, a bank deposit of Tk1.9 crore, stock investments of Tk1.25 lakh, a car worth Tk23.89 lakh, 20 bhori gold, electronic products worth Tk1.50 lakh, and utensils valued at Tk70k.

He also owns two houses in Barishal's Alekanda and two buildings in Cox's Bazar and Baridhara in Dhaka, which are valued at Tk1.1 crore.

In addition to Zahid, his wife possesses cash of Tk92.19 lakh, a bank deposit of Tk56 lakh, savings certificates worth Tk70 lakh, 10 bhori gold, and a gun valued at Tk4.50 lakh.

