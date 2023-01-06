Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally

The stage, erected in front of Aparajeyo Bangla on Dhaka University campus, broke down all of a sudden while Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader was delivering a speech marking the 75th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League.

The stage is believed to have broken down after failing to take an extra load of people as a significant number of BCL leaders were in the stand beside Obaidul Quader.

The incident took place on Friday (6 January) afternoon.

Shortly after the accident, Obaidul Quader continued his address and termed the incident a normal one.

He, however, criticised the crowd on stage and said the party needs more activists, not so many leaders.

"Smart activists are needed to build a smart Bangladesh. On any stage, there are more people on the stage than in the audience. Why so many leaders!, said Quader expressing his disappointment.

