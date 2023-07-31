Stage being prepared at Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of today's BNP rally

As part of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) central programme, the party will hold a public rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital this afternoon to protest the attacks on its sit-in programmes.

The work of preparing the stage is going on since Monday (31 July) morning. The temporary stage is being constructed on 4 trucks. In the afternoon, the mic was installed. However, the activists have not started to arrive at the venue.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be present as the chief guest, and Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP convener Abdus Salam will preside over the event. Dhaka Metropolitan North and South member secretaries Aminul Haque and Tanveer Ahmed Robin will direct the rally.

On 29 July, the party held a public meeting to protest against the attack on BNP's sit-in programme at the entry points to the capital. Apart from Dhaka, BNP is holding public rallies in all the districts and cities of the country simultaneously.

Ganatantra Manch, Gana Odhikar Parishad, Labour Party, and NDM are also organising similar programmes.