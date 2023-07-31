Stage being prepared at Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of today's BNP rally

Politics

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 12:51 pm

Related News

Stage being prepared at Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of today's BNP rally

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 12:51 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

As part of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) central programme, the party will hold a public rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital this afternoon to protest the attacks on its sit-in programmes.

The work of preparing the stage is going on since Monday (31 July) morning. The temporary stage is being constructed on 4 trucks. In the afternoon, the mic was installed. However, the activists have not started to arrive at the venue.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be present as the chief guest, and Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP convener Abdus Salam will preside over the event. Dhaka Metropolitan North and South member secretaries Aminul Haque and Tanveer Ahmed Robin will direct the rally.

On 29 July, the party held a public meeting to protest against the attack on BNP's sit-in programme at the entry points to the capital. Apart from Dhaka, BNP is holding public rallies in all the districts and cities of the country simultaneously.

Ganatantra Manch, Gana Odhikar Parishad, Labour Party, and NDM are also organising similar programmes.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / politics / Rally / Suhrawardy Udyan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

2h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

19h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

44m | TBS Stories
Randy created the new country himself

Randy created the new country himself

2h | TBS Stories
Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

18h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

18h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon