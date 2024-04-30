Sramik Dal to hold rally in city tomorrow to mark May Day

Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, the labour wing of BNP, is set to hold a rally in the city on Wednesday to mark the historic May Day.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 3:00pm in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office, said party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press conference, the BNP leader also said Sramik Dal has already sent a letter to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner informing about the rally.

According to their plan, the BNP leader said the leaders and workers of Sramik Dal will gather in front of their party office on Wednesday around 2:30pm.

Later, they will bring out a rally from Nayapaltan which will end in front of the Jatiya Press Club on the occasion of May Day.

Rizvi said the top leaders of their party and Sramik Dal, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will join the rally.