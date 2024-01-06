Sporadic clashes mark election eve hartal

Two BNP activists were injured in clash with the members of the law enforcement agencies in Pekua of Coxs Bazar on 6 January. Photo: Collected

Sporadic clashes marked the first day of the 48-hour countrywide hartal, enforced by the BNP-Jamaat to press for its election boycott call and demand a non-partisan government to oversee the polls.

Compared to other days, fewer people were seen outdoors and fewer vehicles on roads and highways.

In support of the general strike, BNP-Jamaat, Ganatantra Mancha, the 12-Party Alliance, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and other like-minded opposition parties brought out processions in several locations in the capital, Dhaka.

However, the processions were short-lived, lasting four to five minutes, due to the active presence of the law enforcement agencies and ruling Awami League activists. Similar reports have also been received from locations outside Dhaka.

In the morning, there were reports of the police intercepting a procession organised by Jubo Dal, the youth wing of the BNP, in Fakirapool. Jubo Dal leader Nurul Islam Nayan claimed that the police detained at least 10 activists from the programme.

The police version was not available immediately, as respective officers could not be reached on their phones for comments.

"The government has once again started playing with fire. It is indulging in its old game of organising another one-sided election." BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Pekua Upazila Jubo Dal President Kamran Jadid Mukut allegedly sustained bullet wounds as BNP supporters clashed with members of the police and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) during a rally in Cox's Bazar.

BNP's media cell member, Shairul Kabir Khan, claimed that four opposition leaders and activists were shot, with one in critical condition.

Mohammad Elias, officer-in-charge of Pekua Police Station, said, "BNP workers vandalised several vehicles, and the police and BGB are working under the leadership of an executive magistrate to curb this criminal activity."

Also on Saturday, BNP and other opposition supporters reportedly vandalised vehicles during a procession held in support of the hartal in the Pourbazar and Maizdibazar areas of Noakhali's district town.

Two rounds of protests occurred at 9:30am and 11:30am, during which several cocktails were exploded. Local Awami League leaders and activists chased the hartal supporters in Maizdi Bazar. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Inspector (Investigation) Mizanur Rahman of Noakhali Sudharam Police Station said the police went to the Paurbazar area after receiving information about BNP workers' protests and car vandalism. However, upon arrival, the police found no one.

During a visit to Shahbagh, Banglamotor, Moghbazar, Farmgate, Press Club, Paltan, and Motijheel areas of the capital, thin presence of people was seen on the streets. In the afternoon, the streets of Dhaka grew even emptier, with private cars and public transport being scarce compared to other days.

According to BNP-Jamaat sources, the opposition parties have decided to enforce a hartal also on 8 January, the day after the election. They plan to continue the ongoing movement after the election.

Meanwhile, Nabi Ullah Nabi, BNP's Dhaka South joint convener, along with four other individuals, was arrested on Friday midnight in connection with the fire at the Benapole Express.

Govt once again playing with fire: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Saturday the government started playing with fire "once again."

"The government has once again started playing with fire. It is indulging in its old game of organising another one-sided election. The ruling party had previously attempted to gain political advantage through horrific acts of arson and terrorism," he alleged at a rally held in the capital last morning.

Rizvi spearheaded a procession from the Shahbagh intersection to Banglamotor, extending support to the ongoing 48-hour hartal observed for an election boycott.

"The fire incident on the Benapole Express train is malicious, Rizvi said while again demanding an international investigation through the United Nations (UN) into this incident.

"People of the country believe that Saturday's fire incident and casualties on the Benapole Express train are part of the government's same old tactics," he asserted.