Spirit of independence not realised even in 51 years: Khandaker Mosharraf

The dreams of the freedom fighters who liberated the country have not been realised even after 51 years of independence, said BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

The spirit of the liberation war is completely lost. There is no democracy in the country, the economy is almost destroyed due to violence, extortion, and looting. The people of the country are desperate, Khandaker Mosharraf told journalists after paying tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Memorial on the occasion of the Victory Day Friday.

He said the government has remained in power by holding the day's vote at night. BNP leaders and activists are being tortured all over the country to hold another such election. Thousands of party leaders including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have been detained in jail. Through this, the repressive policy of the government has been exposed.

He said, "The people of the country as well as the international community want to see a fair and impartial participatory election in the country. The people of the country want people's government."

He also demanded the release of Khaleda Zia on Victory Day.

Calling upon the people to unite for the 10-point demands to restore democracy, he said, "There is nothing in the 10-point demand that the people do not want. We have expressed the people's demand by transforming it into these 10 points."

He further said, "We have called for a simultaneous movement. It is up to them (other parties) whether they will join this movement or not. If those who want the exit of this government, those who want to establish democracy in the country, agree and protest, we cannot stop them."

BNP Standing Committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Dr Abdul Moin Khan, its Vice Chairman Barrister Shahjahan Omar, Joint Secretary General Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohail, Abdus Salam Azad, Mir Sarafat Ali Sapu and others were also present on the occasion.

After paying tribute to the freedom fighters at the National Memorial, BNP leaders visited the shrine of the party's founder and former president Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and recited Fatiha. Later, a colorful Victory Day Rally was organised in front of BNP's central office in Naya Paltan, said Syed Imran Saleh Prince, acting office secretary of BNP.