Social anarchism has reached extremes in country: Rizvi

Social anarchism has reached an extreme level across the country, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (14 February).

"Today Bangladesh has plunged into extreme darkness. A terrible anarchy is going on in the economic and social spheres. You see, the sovereignty of Bangladesh has been weakened. The people of the country are being toyed with," he said after distributing BNP's leaflets in the city's Gulshan area as part of the party's fresh programme demanding the cancellation of the 12th parliamentary polls and a fresh election under a non-partisan government.

Rizvi further said, "Bangladeshis are being shot like birds at the border. And [apparently] yesterday, three goats from Bangladesh went inside their [India] border. The Border Security Force [BSF] caught the goats and returned those through a flag meeting. The BSF sees the value of goats, but not of human beings.

"Returning the three goats is nothing but the best joke of the century," said the senior BNP leader.

Mentioning that there are ongoing clashes at Teknaf border, Rizvi said the country's farmers are not able to work at the border due to fear.

"Farmers are suffering from hunger and our government is silent. They are sitting idly. They do not have the courage to protest. This situation cannot continue. The people of Bangladesh will not wait around doing nothing," he said.

Earlier on 13 February, Rizvi alleged that the Awami League government is showing its arrogance after usurping power through last month's "dummy" election.

He came up with the remarks before distributing BNP's leaflets in the city's Fakirapool area.