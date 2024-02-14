Social anarchism has reached extremes in country: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
14 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 12:08 pm

Related News

Social anarchism has reached extremes in country: Rizvi

TBS Report
14 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 12:08 pm
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributing BNP&#039;s leaflets in the city&#039;s Gulshan area.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributing BNP's leaflets in the city's Gulshan area.

Social anarchism has reached an extreme level across the country, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (14 February).

"Today Bangladesh has plunged into extreme darkness. A terrible anarchy is going on in the economic and social spheres. You see, the sovereignty of Bangladesh has been weakened. The people of the country are being toyed with," he said after distributing BNP's leaflets in the city's Gulshan area as part of the party's fresh programme demanding the cancellation of the 12th parliamentary polls and a fresh election under a non-partisan government.

Rizvi further said, "Bangladeshis are being shot like birds at the border. And [apparently] yesterday, three goats from Bangladesh went inside their [India] border. The Border Security Force [BSF] caught the goats and returned those through a flag meeting. The BSF sees the value of goats, but not of human beings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Returning the three goats is nothing but the best joke of the century," said the senior BNP leader.

Mentioning that there are ongoing clashes at Teknaf border, Rizvi said the country's farmers are not able to work at the border due to fear.

"Farmers are suffering from hunger and our government is silent. They are sitting idly. They do not have the courage to protest. This situation cannot continue. The people of Bangladesh will not wait around doing nothing," he said.

Earlier on 13 February, Rizvi alleged that the Awami League government is showing its arrogance after usurping power through last month's "dummy" election.

He came up with the remarks before distributing BNP's leaflets in the city's Fakirapool area.

Top News

Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Anarchy / BSF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Top 8 skills you must have as a research enthusiast

19m | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Unraveling how to flirt, with science!

39m | Features
With each passing year, Valentine’s Day became more and more “commercial”. PHOTO: TBS

Is Hallmark the real Cupid?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Sexual harassment in academia: What turns some university teachers into aggressors?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Three festivals on the same day added to the joy

Three festivals on the same day added to the joy

1h | Videos
Ukraine wants to take action against Polish farmers

Ukraine wants to take action against Polish farmers

2h | Videos
The AI companions you can have conversations with

The AI companions you can have conversations with

4h | Videos
Mother of Bogura triplets happy as all three sons secure medical college admission

Mother of Bogura triplets happy as all three sons secure medical college admission

5h | Videos