Small, medium, and cottage industries will be preserved: AL election manifesto

Workers are busy at the factory of Rahman Jute Spinners Private Limited in Paba upazila of Rajshahi. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

Small, medium, and cottage industries, handloom, and sericulture will be preserved if Awami League is elected, said the Prime Minister and the party's president Sheikh Hasina.

"Banarasi and Jamdani industries will be encouraged," she said while announcing the election manifesto of Awami League at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today (27 December).

Initiatives will be taken to diversify leather and jute products and make these industries profitable. Private sector initiatives in the jute industry will be encouraged, she added.

Regarding other industries she said, "The government will continue special initiatives to develop blacksmiths and potters. Incentives will be given as per requirement for these industries."

For increasing agricultural production, support and subsidies for will continue, said Sheikh Hasina.

Usable agricultural machinery will be made readily available and accessible. Subsidy on agricultural machinery will be continued, she added.

She also said, "Commercial agriculture, biotechnology, genetic engineering, robotics, artificial intelligence, nano-technology, including the development of rural non-agricultural sectors, and suitable strategies will be adopted to deal with globalisation.

"Particular emphasis will continue to be given to the modernisation of agriculture, technological innovation, and expansion of agricultural research facilities."

Regarding fisheries and livestock, she said that livestock productivity will be increased by 1.5 times by 2028.

"Soft loans, necessary subsidies, technical advice, and policy support will be provided to establish commercial dairy and poultry farms, increase self-employment, and alleviate poverty," she added.

The election manifesto announcement programme was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today.

Speaking at the event, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Sheikh Hasina is an inspirational leader who is focused on the future generation.

Insisting on Awami League's commitment to perfecting democracy, Quader asserted, "We are not afraid about the outcome of the election."

"Despite recurrent arson attacks and violence, we remain resolute. Under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, we will overcome these conspiracies and terrorism, preserving the honour of the red-green flag and securing victory, InShaa'Allah," he added.

According to AL sources, the party will prioritise 11 issues in its manifesto, including efforts to maintain commodity prices.

Employable education and employment for the youth, a modern technology-dependent Smart Bangladesh, an integrated agricultural system, and affordable healthcare for low-income people are some of the key areas focused on the election manifesto.

Regarding NGOs and the government, AL has said all private institutions will be registered as per the rules of the government.

"The government will monitor and evaluate their activities. The private institutions will be governed by their own rules.

"The right to work by their own rules and customs regarding poverty alleviation, socio-economic development, and microcredit will be continued," said the prime minister.

Funded NGO activities and income-expenditure accounts must be transparent and accountable to local people and government regulatory bodies, the premier furthered.

The manifesto includes issues for implementing the Prime Minister's goals of transforming Bangladesh into a developed nation by the year 2041.

In its 2008 election manifesto, AL's slogan was "The Charter of Change."

In 2014, it was "Bangladesh is Moving Forward." In 2018, the party's slogan was "Road to Prosperity."