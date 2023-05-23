Six out seven BNP councillors in Sylhet submit nominations for city polls

Despite the decision of the BNP to not participate in the upcoming city polls, six out of the seven incumbent councillors from the party in the Sylhet city corporation have submitted their nomination papers.

Former joint convener of Sylhet Metropolitan BNP and councillor of ward-6 Farhad Chowdhury Shamim, along with councillor of ward-21 Abdur Rakib Tuhin submitted their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, former organisational secretary of Sylhet Metropolitan BNP and ward-1 councillor Toufiqul Hadi, councillor of ward-14 Nazrul Islam Munim, councillor of ward-18 ABM Zillur Rahman Ujjwal submitted their nomination papers.

Besides, Roksana Begum Shahnaz, current councillor of reserved ward-9 and former joint convener of Sylhet Metropolitan BNP, has submitted nomination papers for the position of general councillor of ward-25.

Roksana Begum Shahnaz said, "Despite the party's objection, a significant number of BNP councillors in Sylhet have become candidates this time. In light of this, I have also submitted my nomination papers. However, if the other leaders choose to withdraw their nominations, I will follow suit and withdraw mine as well."

Farhad Chowdhury Shamim, councillor of ward-6, said, "The residents of this area continue to support me. I have served as a councillor here for a considerable time. Moreover, councillor positions are not elected based on party symbols. Hence, it is inappropriate for the party to object to the councillor elections."

On May 19, Rezaul Hasan Kayes Lodi, four-time councillor of ward-4 and former joint convener of Sylhet Metropolitan BNP, announced his decision to boycott the election.

Furthermore, the incumbent mayor of Sylhet City Corporation, Ariful Haque Choudhury, has also declared that he will not participate in the election.

Sources said, in addition to the current six councillors, at least 30 BNP leaders and activists have submitted their nomination papers in 42 general and 14 reserved wards of the Sylhet City Corporation.

Nasim Hossain, president of Sylhet Metropolitan BNP, expressed optimism that the leaders who have submitted their nominations will eventually withdraw from the election.

"We believe that a fair election is not feasible under the current government. Many individuals are unknowingly falling into the government's trap. However, we still hope that they will reconsider and withdraw their nomination papers, joining us in boycotting this election. Failure to do so may result in party disciplinary action against them," he stated.