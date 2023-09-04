Six Islamic parties form alliance, seeking polls without caretaker govt

Politics

TBS Report
04 September, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2023, 10:27 pm

Related News

Six Islamic parties form alliance, seeking polls without caretaker govt

TBS Report
04 September, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2023, 10:27 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Six like-minded Islamic political parties have formed the "Liberal Islamic Alliance", led by the newly registered Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), seeking to contest the 12th parliamentary election in all 300 seats, without reformation of polls-time caretaker government system.

Five other parties of the alliance are – Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote, Aashiqeen-E Awlia Oikya Parishad, Bangladesh Jana Dal (BJD), Krishak Sramik Party (KSP) and National Awami Party (NAP-Bhasani).

Leaders of the six parties officially announced the alliance at an event at the National Press Club on Monday, with Bangladesh Supreme Party Chairman Shahjada Syed Saifuddin Ahmad Maizbhandari, chairman of the alliance, in the chair, on Monday.

Islami Oikya Jote Chairman Misbahur Rahman has been named executive chairman of the alliance, while Krishak Sramik Party Chairman Farah Naz Haque Chowdhury made coordinator, and the chiefs of three other parties co-chairmen.

Addressing the launching event, leaders of the alliance demanded the upcoming national polls be under the incumbent Awami League government, and urged the people to be united against "foreign interference" in Bangladesh's internal affairs.

Misbahur Rahman, executive chairman of the alliance, said the Liberal Islamic Alliance has rejected the recent statements from 130 world renowned individuals, especially that of former US senator Hilary Clinton, regarding the labour court case against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

"The statement is a blatant interference in Bangladesh's independent judiciary, access to justice for oppressed communities, and internal affairs," he added.

Chairman of the alliance, Shahjada Syed Saifuddin Ahmad Maizbhandari, said, "Our alliance is not just an electoral alliance, but an alliance of like-minded liberals who believe in the spirit of the Liberation War. Together we will unite the countrymen towards the path of truth and peace."

Leaders of the alliance further said that they want the upcoming national election to be fair and participatory, but not under any polls-time caretaker government.

They said that they want the BNP and other political parties to join the polls, and also urged the Election Commission (EC) to initiate a dialogue with all parties and alliances. 

Aashiqeen-E Awlia Oikya Parishad Chairman Shah Sufi Syed Alam Nuri Al Sureshawri, Bangladesh Jana Dal Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman Joy Chowdhury, Krishak Sramik Party (KSP) Chairman Farah Naz Haque Chowdhury, and Nationalist Awami Party (NAP-Bhasani) Chairman Hasrat Khan Bhasani also addressed the launching event.

Senior leaders and general secretaries of the six parties were also present.

Bangladesh / Top News

Islamic parties / Caretaker Government / Bangladesh Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

21m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

1h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

2h | TBS World