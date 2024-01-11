Six, including Salman, Tarique, appointed advisors to PM
The advisors are Salman F Rahman, Gowher Rizvi, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Mashiur Rahman, Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique.
The government has appointed six persons as advisors to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The six have been appointed with the rank and status of a cabinet minister, the Cabinet Division said in a notice issued today. They will enjoy all the facilities, including the salary, allotted for a minister.