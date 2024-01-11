Six, including Salman, Tarique, appointed advisors to PM

The government has appointed six persons as advisors to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The advisors are Salman F Rahman, Gowher Rizvi, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Mashiur Rahman, Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique.

The six have been appointed with the rank and status of a cabinet minister, the Cabinet Division said in a notice issued today. They will enjoy all the facilities, including the salary, allotted for a minister.