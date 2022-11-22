Six cops among 21 injured as police clash with BNP in Sherpur

UNB
22 November, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 09:49 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

At least 21 people including six police officers, were injured on Tuesday in a clash between the law enforcers and BNP supporters over the protest procession brought out against the death of a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader in Brahmanbaria on Saturday.

Police also detained 16 BNP supporters from the spot following the clash.

The BNP said they brought out the procession from the house of district unit President Mahmudul Hoque Rubel around 3pm protesting the killing of JCD leader Nayon in the firing of police in Bancharampur upazila of the Brahmanbaria on Saturday , as well as the arrest of 15 BNP from Sreebardi upazila of the district.

The clash erupted when police barred the BNP men from marching toward the party office of the district in Roghunathpur area. The BNP men hurled brickbats targeting the cops protesting the barrier.

Police retaliated with tearshells and fired shots in the air to bring the situation under control, leaving 21 people including the cops injured.

The district unit's BNP President Mahmudul Hoque Rubel condemned the attack. He claimed that some 100 BNP men were injured in the attack by the cops without any provocation.

Bachhir Ahmed Badal, office-in-charge of Sadar police station, rejected the BNP's claims and said that the BNP men swooped on them without any instigation.

"We detained 16 BNP men from the spot, lobbed tearshell and fired shots in the fire to bring the situation under control," the OC said, adding that the situation was now under their control.

