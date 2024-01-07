Singer Momtaz suffers defeat to independent candidate Tulu in Manikganj-2

Awami League candidate Momtaz Begum, popular singer and three-time member of parliament, has lost the race to the Jatiya Sangsad to independent candidate Dewan Zahid Ahemd Tulu in Manikganj-2.

Competing with the electoral symbol 'truck', Tulu pulled 84,525 votes in 193 polling stations, according to preliminary results announced by returning officer on Sunday night.

On the other hand, Momtaz got 78,269 votes competing with the 'boat' symbol.