Singer Doly Sayantoni gets BNM nomination form

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 11:36 am
Doly Shantoni. Photo: Collected
Doly Shantoni. Photo: Collected

Folk Singer Doly Sayantoni has bought a nomination form of the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) to contest in the next parliamentary election from the Pabna-2 constituency.

Besides her, SM Safi Mahmud, the former MP from Brahmanbaria-1, also bought a BNM form from the party's Gulshan office on Monday (28 November), said Abdur Rahman, BNM's founding coordinator.

Rahman said more than 350 candidates had obtained nominations from BNM to contest in the 12th national polls.

"The complete list of nominated candidates will be published on Tuesday afternoon," he said.

When asked if BNM has field candidates in all 300 constituencies, Rahman said they might not cover all 300.

"But we will contest for many seats," he added.

Doly Sayantoni is primarily known for her work in the genres of modern Bangla songs and Bangladeshi folk music.

