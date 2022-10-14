Similar to Gaibandha-5, EC cannot ensure security in 300 seats: Gayeshwar 

Politics

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 07:19 pm

Related News

Similar to Gaibandha-5, EC cannot ensure security in 300 seats: Gayeshwar 

BNP to hold next divisional rally in Khulna 22 October

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 07:19 pm
Similar to Gaibandha-5, EC cannot ensure security in 300 seats: Gayeshwar 

Addressing the Election Commission, BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said those who could not provide security to the voters in a single constituency, Gaibandha-5, cannot ensure it in 300 seats at a time. 

The BNP leader on Friday (14 October) said this in a meeting at Khulna Press Club organised in preparation to make the party's second divisional rally in Khulna fruitful. 

After the first rally in Chattogram on 12 October, BNP is going to hold the second one on 22 October on Sonali Bank Chattar in between Dakbangla and Ferrighat intersections of the port city.

Gayeshwar said, "The Gaibandha by-poll has proved that fair election is not possible under a party government and the government, thereby, should be toppled. 

"But the government would not leave power at will. The fall of this government has to be ensured through movement."

He said, "A neutral government has to be formed which will announce a new Election Commission and the commission will hold the next elections." 

The BNP leader went on to say, "The country was not liberated by anyone's speech or a court verdict. It was freed by the declaration of Ziaur Rahman and the Liberation War."

Making allegations that the government will resort to new strategies to thwart Khulna rally, Gayeshwar said a new war has to be launched from wherever a new obstacle is built up.

He claimed that this government disregarded Khaleda Zia for no reason. "She was convicted even without committing any corruption." 

"No fascist, plunderer and money laundering government will not last in the country. They have to regret their sins," the BNP leader added.

The meeting was presided over by the BNP central vice chairman and convenor of the implementation committee of Khulna mass rally Shamsuzzaman Dudu.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

5h | Panorama
Our Unmad lives

Our Unmad lives

8h | Splash
With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

10h | Explorer
Random Harvests, organised by the Bengal Foundation. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Random Harvests: Exhibition showcases recently discovered photographic treasure trove

11h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

5h | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

5h | Videos
Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

5h | Videos
Tom Cruise plans to film a movie in space

Tom Cruise plans to film a movie in space

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back