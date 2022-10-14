Similar to Gaibandha-5, EC cannot ensure security in 300 seats: Gayeshwar 

Addressing the Election Commission, BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said those who could not provide security to the voters in a single constituency, Gaibandha-5, cannot ensure it in 300 seats at a time.

The BNP leader on Friday (14 October) said this in a meeting at Khulna Press Club organised in preparation to make the party's second divisional rally in Khulna fruitful.

After the first rally in Chattogram on 12 October, BNP is going to hold the second one on 22 October on Sonali Bank Chattar in between Dakbangla and Ferrighat intersections of the port city.

Gayeshwar said, "The Gaibandha by-poll has proved that fair election is not possible under a party government and the government, thereby, should be toppled.

"But the government would not leave power at will. The fall of this government has to be ensured through movement."

He said, "A neutral government has to be formed which will announce a new Election Commission and the commission will hold the next elections."

The BNP leader went on to say, "The country was not liberated by anyone's speech or a court verdict. It was freed by the declaration of Ziaur Rahman and the Liberation War."

Making allegations that the government will resort to new strategies to thwart Khulna rally, Gayeshwar said a new war has to be launched from wherever a new obstacle is built up.

He claimed that this government disregarded Khaleda Zia for no reason. "She was convicted even without committing any corruption."

"No fascist, plunderer and money laundering government will not last in the country. They have to regret their sins," the BNP leader added.

The meeting was presided over by the BNP central vice chairman and convenor of the implementation committee of Khulna mass rally Shamsuzzaman Dudu.