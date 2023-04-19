Shun intra-party conflict to work for national dev: PM Hasina urges AL

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked her party members to shun intra-party conflict and work together for the development of the country and welfare of the people.

"No grouping and intra-party rivalry shall be allowed in the area. Everyone has to work. I will give the nomination. Those who want to work in the area, must work together," she said.

She gave the instruction in a video call at the party's joint meeting held at the political office of the Awami League President in city's Dhanmondi.

The Awami League president also directed the party leaders and activists to highlight the development activities of the government during the holy Eid-ul-Fitr vacation alongside looking after the beneficiaries of the government projects.

She said that various types of allowances are being provided to women, men, children and the elderly persons through numerous schemes of the government.

In this connection, she asked the party men to check whether these allowances are being received directly by the beneficiaries.

Accirding to sources at the meeting Hasina instructed the leaders and activists to stand by the helpless people on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr to make the party more dynamic.

She urged all to highlight the development activities of the government ahead of the upcoming general elections.

She asked the AL members across the country to remain vigilant against arson attacks of BNP-Jamaat alongside making the people aware of such violence.

While talking to Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap over phone, she also asked the party leaders to plant trees for developing sound environment in the country.

Apart from giving instructions, she exchanged Eid greetings with AL leaders and activists and wished everyone a safe journey.

Earlier, a joint meeting was held with Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader in the chair.

AL presidium members and presidents-general secretaries of Dhaka City North and South units of AL and other allied organizations were present in the meeting.

Talking to journalist, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua said that the PM asked all party members to raise public relations in view of the upcoming elections alongside exchanging Eid greetings.