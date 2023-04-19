Shun intra-party conflict to work for national dev: PM Hasina urges AL

Politics

UNB
19 April, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:43 pm

Related News

Shun intra-party conflict to work for national dev: PM Hasina urges AL

UNB
19 April, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:43 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked her party members to shun intra-party conflict and work together for the development of the country and welfare of the people.

"No grouping and intra-party rivalry shall be allowed in the area. Everyone has to work. I will give the nomination. Those who want to work in the area, must work together," she said.

She gave the instruction in a video call at the party's joint meeting held at the political office of the Awami League President in city's Dhanmondi.

The Awami League president also directed the party leaders and activists to highlight the development activities of the government during the holy Eid-ul-Fitr vacation alongside looking after the beneficiaries of the government projects.

She said that various types of allowances are being provided to women, men, children and the elderly persons through numerous schemes of the government.

In this connection, she asked the party men to check whether these allowances are being received directly by the beneficiaries.

Accirding to sources at the meeting Hasina instructed the leaders and activists to stand by the helpless people on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr to make the party more dynamic.

She urged all to highlight the development activities of the government ahead of the upcoming general elections.

She asked the AL members across the country to remain vigilant against arson attacks of BNP-Jamaat alongside making the people aware of such violence.

While talking to Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap over phone, she also asked the party leaders to plant trees for developing sound environment in the country.

Apart from giving instructions, she exchanged Eid greetings with AL leaders and activists and wished everyone a safe journey.

Earlier, a joint meeting was held with Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader in the chair.

AL presidium members and presidents-general secretaries of Dhaka City North and South units of AL and other allied organizations were present in the meeting.

Talking to journalist, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua said that the PM asked all party members to raise public relations in view of the upcoming elections alongside exchanging Eid greetings.

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League (AL) / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

5h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

9h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

4h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

5h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

6h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee