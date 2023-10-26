Chhatra Shibir holds countrywide marches demanding govt's resignation

Shibir activists at a rally on 26 October. Photo: Collected
Shibir activists at a rally on 26 October. Photo: Collected

Islami Chattra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, held protest marches and rallies across the country yesterday to press home its seven-point demands including the resignation of the Awami League government and elections under a non-partisan neutral administration. 

Thousands of leaders and activists from different levels of the student organisation participated in marches and rallies in 14 districts, including Noakhali, Pabna, Bagura, Tangail, Moulvibazar, Chandpur, Panchagarh, Faridpur, Lakshmipur, Sirajganj, Kushtia, Feni, Kurigram, Brahmanbaria, and Gaibandha.

Addressing the rallies, Shibir leaders accused the ruling Awami League of destroying democracy and democratic values in order to prolong its undemocratically acquired power. 

Urging students to prevent the ruling party from stealing votes and coming to power again, Shibir leaders said that people are now aware of their rights and that the fascist government's conspiracy will never succeed.

The Jamaat-e-Islami announced to hold a mass rally in Dhaka's Motijheel on 28 October, on the same day the BNP will hold a rally at Nayapaltan.

The ruling party will also hold a rally on the same day to counter the opposition rallies.

