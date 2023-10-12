Shibir brings out processions demanding caretaker govt

Politics

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 04:47 pm

Related News

Shibir brings out processions demanding caretaker govt

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 04:47 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Islami Chattra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, on Thursday staged protests in various metropolitan cities across the country to press home their seven-point demands, which include the resignation of the government, reinstatement of a caretaker government, and the release of all political prisoners, including Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

In the morning, protest processions were brought out in Cumilla, Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Rangpur cities.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In Cumilla, a protest march led by Shibir Secretary General Manjurul Islam traversed the main roads of the city, concluding at the Tomcham Bridge intersection.

Manjurul Islam stated, "The current illegitimate government has destroyed the state's infrastructure. They have eroded our education system, erasing morality from it and tarnishing our campuses. We aspire to restore the education system to its healthy and vibrant state."

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

He urged everyone to actively join the call of the Islamic Chhatra Shibir and encouraged students to play "a robust role in the streets, safeguarding the country's well-being by ensuring the realisation of the seven-point demands and the ousting of the illegitimate government."

On Wednesday, Shibir also held a protest in the Motijheel Shapla area of the capital.

Bangladesh

Islami Chhatra Shibir / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

1h | Explorer
Representational image. Photo: iStock

Yesterday when I was young: Epiphany from a fever dream

1h | Features
Claudia Goldin, winner of the 2023 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Photo: Reuters

Goldin took women's careers from economic sideshow to mainstream

3h | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Cutting subsidies won't address the woes of the energy sector

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Oil prices rise amid fears of Iran's involvement in Israel's war

Oil prices rise amid fears of Iran's involvement in Israel's war

2h | TBS Economy
Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

4h | TBS World
Apple made its first ‘carbon neutral’ product

Apple made its first ‘carbon neutral’ product

4h | Tech Talk
What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

18h | TBS World