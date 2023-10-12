Shibir brings out processions demanding caretaker govt

Islami Chattra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, on Thursday staged protests in various metropolitan cities across the country to press home their seven-point demands, which include the resignation of the government, reinstatement of a caretaker government, and the release of all political prisoners, including Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

In the morning, protest processions were brought out in Cumilla, Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Rangpur cities.

Photo: Collected

In Cumilla, a protest march led by Shibir Secretary General Manjurul Islam traversed the main roads of the city, concluding at the Tomcham Bridge intersection.

Manjurul Islam stated, "The current illegitimate government has destroyed the state's infrastructure. They have eroded our education system, erasing morality from it and tarnishing our campuses. We aspire to restore the education system to its healthy and vibrant state."

Photo: Collected

He urged everyone to actively join the call of the Islamic Chhatra Shibir and encouraged students to play "a robust role in the streets, safeguarding the country's well-being by ensuring the realisation of the seven-point demands and the ousting of the illegitimate government."

On Wednesday, Shibir also held a protest in the Motijheel Shapla area of the capital.